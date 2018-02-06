PARADE OF CHAMPIONS: Millions Expected To Greet Eagles | Full Parade Information | SEPTA Plans For Parade | PATCO Plans | NJ Transit  Schools Closing Thursday | Many Hotels Sold OutComplete Eagles Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos 


WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory Issued Radar | Latest Forecast |

By Jim Melwert
Filed Under:Andrea Constand, Bill Cosby, Cosby Trial

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Bill Cosby’s defense team says they’ll need his trial on sex assault charges in Montgomery County pushed back if the judge allows additional accusers to testify against him.

Prosecutors have asked to be allowed to present 19 additional accusers at trial under what’s known as prior bad acts.

ALSO READ: Montco DA’s Office Fires Back, Cosby’s Attorneys Apologize For Accusations

Prosecutors say to show Cosby knew exactly what he doing, they allege, when he gave Andrea Constand pills and then molested her while she was incapacitated back in 2004.

Cosby’s defense team, arguing against allowing the women’s testimony at trial, say if the additional accusers are allowed to testify, they’ll need the start of the trial pushed back.

Pretrial hearing is scheduled for March 5 and 6th, and jury selection is scheduled for March 29.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch