MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Bill Cosby’s defense team says they’ll need his trial on sex assault charges in Montgomery County pushed back if the judge allows additional accusers to testify against him.
Prosecutors have asked to be allowed to present 19 additional accusers at trial under what’s known as prior bad acts.
Prosecutors say to show Cosby knew exactly what he doing, they allege, when he gave Andrea Constand pills and then molested her while she was incapacitated back in 2004.
Cosby’s defense team, arguing against allowing the women’s testimony at trial, say if the additional accusers are allowed to testify, they’ll need the start of the trial pushed back.
Pretrial hearing is scheduled for March 5 and 6th, and jury selection is scheduled for March 29.