GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBS) — Latanya Dunaway-Clement says amazing journeys like she’s shared with her son, Eagles running back Corey Clement, are marked by moments.

Some moments aren’t easy, like last spring when every team passed him over in the NFL Draft.

“How did he not get selected, how did he get looked over?” recalls Dunaway-Clement, “as a mom, it was very heart-wrenching.”

Yet this week came the sweetest moment of all for the Glassboro family when they met on the field in Minneapolis after the Eagles Super Bowl victory.

“We held each other and he cried. He’s like, ‘mom I can’t believe it this is so surreal’ and I hugged him and I cried with him and I said, ‘you earned this, you deserve it,’” she says.

Older brother Stephen Clement says he knew from a young age his brother was a great athlete, but he was amazed seeing Corey go for a hundred receiving yards and catch a touchdown during the Super Bowl.

“I was like you better go that’s my boy,” Stephen says, describing the joy and anxiety he felt while watching the game on TV.

Corey’s childhood friends and teammates say this season has been a dream come true.

“It’s like a story-tale ending I can’t see anyone writing it up better than this,” says friend and Glassboro teammate Tony Colon.

“Philadelphia Eagles, hometown team, Super Bowl champion rookie year? Never would have thought in a million years but it’s a blessing,” says Corey’s high school quarterback and close friend Mike Gillespie.

Thursday Glassboro will close schools for the Eagles victory parade and celebrate the first-ever Corey Clement Eagles Super Bowl Champion Day.