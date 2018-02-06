PARADE OF CHAMPIONS: Millions Expected To Greet Eagles | Full Parade Information | SEPTA Plans For Parade | Schools Closing Thursday | Many Hotels Sold OutComplete Eagles Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos   
Filed Under:eagles 2017, Local TV, Super Bowl LII, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Local Boston Markets, which temporarily called themselves “Philly Market,” will give away 52 rotisserie “birds” for free Tuesday.

Millions Expected To Attend Eagles’ Super Bowl Parade Thursday

The participating locations include locations in Pennsylvania and New Jersey:

  • 31 Snyder Ave.
  • 3901 Chestnut St.
  • 3680 Aramingo Ave.
  • 4600 City Ave.
  • 7240 Torresdale Ave.
  • 451 Franklin Mills Circle
  • 6350 Roosevelt Blvd.
  • 9113 E. Roosevelt Blvd.
  • 385 S. Cedar Crest Blvd.
  • 891 Hurffville Road
  • 1201 Nixon Drive

After The Eagles’ Super Bowl Win, The Philly Police Scanner Was Pure Poetry 

To qualify, you have to be one of the first 52 customers in line when they open at 10:30 a.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch