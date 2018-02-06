PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Local Boston Markets, which temporarily called themselves “Philly Market,” will give away 52 rotisserie “birds” for free Tuesday.
The participating locations include locations in Pennsylvania and New Jersey:
- 31 Snyder Ave.
- 3901 Chestnut St.
- 3680 Aramingo Ave.
- 4600 City Ave.
- 7240 Torresdale Ave.
- 451 Franklin Mills Circle
- 6350 Roosevelt Blvd.
- 9113 E. Roosevelt Blvd.
- 385 S. Cedar Crest Blvd.
- 891 Hurffville Road
- 1201 Nixon Drive
To qualify, you have to be one of the first 52 customers in line when they open at 10:30 a.m.