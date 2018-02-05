SUPER BOWL 52: HISTORY MADE: Eagles Defeat Patriots 41-33 To Win First Super Bowl Ever | Eagles Fans Take To Streets To Celebrate As Some Turn Rowdy | Complete Eagles Coverage | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos |      SCHOOL DELAYS ACROSS AREA  
Filed Under:Local TV, philly super bowl, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)-  Crews are working to clean up destruction caused by rowdy fans celebrating the Eagles Super Bowl in the streets of Center City. Shattered glass covers some sidewalks following fans victory celebrations in the streets last night.  At the Macy’s on Market Street, there are no reports of injuries but crews are boarding up some smashed windows.

Eagles Defeat Patriots To Win First Super Bowl Ever 

The awning at the Ritz Carlton collapsed when multiple Eagles fans scaled the awning and it didn’t support them.

At 17th and Chestnut the Old Navy store front window is smashed in and a display sign is waving in the wind.  Street lights at that intersection are also on the ground.

Bud Light: We Will Celebrate Along Victory Lane 

Just around city hall cones stand over empty holes where city street lights were ripped down.

Crews are working to restore the streets and make sure traffic flows smoothly for the morning commute.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch