PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- Crews are working to clean up destruction caused by rowdy fans celebrating the Eagles Super Bowl in the streets of Center City. Shattered glass covers some sidewalks following fans victory celebrations in the streets last night. At the Macy’s on Market Street, there are no reports of injuries but crews are boarding up some smashed windows.
The awning at the Ritz Carlton collapsed when multiple Eagles fans scaled the awning and it didn’t support them.
At 17th and Chestnut the Old Navy store front window is smashed in and a display sign is waving in the wind. Street lights at that intersection are also on the ground.
Just around city hall cones stand over empty holes where city street lights were ripped down.
Crews are working to restore the streets and make sure traffic flows smoothly for the morning commute.