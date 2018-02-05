PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At the climactic end point of the Eagles’ Super Bowl Parade on Thursday there won’t be a bad seat in the house on the Ben Franklin Parkway, with the Museum of Art as the backdrop.

Within minutes of the city’s announcement, motorists rounding Eakins Oval were tooting their horns, knowing that Stagehands and Teamsters workers were beginning to put up a stage on the steps of the Art Museum.

The technical director of the parade, from City Hall to the Museum, Steve McEntee, says the Museum will be flanked by vinyl trophy banners 40-feet high and 20-feet wide. The official Eagles’ Super Bowl logo is being strung across its broad columns.:

“We’re building a platform for the players, cheerleaders, owners and VIP’s that’s 80-feet across and 40-feet deep,” McEntee explained.

And think about that stretch from the museum, down the Parkway to City Hall.

“All the way down, continuously, we’re installing 18 jumbotron screens,” McEntee said, ” all of which are supported by high-end concert sound systems.”

That should accommodate a lot of fans — and millions are expected to attend.

Among the workers on hand, Christopher mentioned he’s been a fan for years. Then, he lifted up his jacket and shirt.

“That’s my Eagles’ tattoo,” he said, “on my rib cage.”

So why did he put it there?

“I bleed green,” he said. It might as well be painful.”

Parade organizers probably took their queues from the Phillies’ 2008 World Series experience, which ended at the sports complex in South Philly, and then compared it with how they handled the Pope’s 2015 visit, and the NFL Draft last year, both of which were in front of the Museum.