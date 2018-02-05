CBS 3Soul quarterback Dan Raudabaugh has 42 touchdown passes this season. (Photo credit: Todd Bauders, Contrast Photographer) CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. QUICK LINKS: Local News | Videos | Consumer News | Health  |  Brotherly Love | […]
KYW Newsradio 1060Soul quarterback Dan Raudabaugh has 42 touchdown passes this season. (Photo credit: Todd Bauders, Contrast Photographer) Traffic. Weather. Breaking news.  Since 1965, KYW Newsradio has been the 24-hour instant source for the news and information sought by Delaware Valley residents.  Our staff of reporters, editors and news anchors are dedicated to deliver quality reporting on […]
SportsRadio 94WIPSoul quarterback Dan Raudabaugh has 42 touchdown passes this season. (Photo credit: Todd Bauders, Contrast Photographer)     Welcome to Sportsradio 94WIP on CBSPhilly.com! Sportsradio 94WIP has joined forces with the most trusted local Entercom stations in Philadelphia to give you the best Philly has to offer. Sportsradio 94WIP is part of Entercom and one […]
Talk Radio 1210 WPHTSoul quarterback Dan Raudabaugh has 42 touchdown passes this season. (Photo credit: Todd Bauders, Contrast Photographer) Welcome to 1210 AM on CBSPhilly.com! Talk Radio 1210 WPHT has joined forces with the most trusted local Entercom stations in Philadelphia to give you the best Philly has to offer. Talk Radio 1210 WPHT is part of Entercom. […]
SUPER BOWL 52: HISTORY MADE: Eagles Defeat Patriots 41-33 To Win First Super Bowl Ever | Eagles Fans Take To Streets To Celebrate As Some Turn Rowdy | Eagles Parade To Take Place Thursday | Philadelphia Schools Closed ThursdayComplete Eagles Coverage | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos   
By Steve Tawa
Filed Under:eagles 2017, Eagles Parade, KYW Newsradio, Steve Tawa, Super Bowl LII

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At the climactic end point of the Eagles’ Super Bowl Parade on Thursday there won’t be a bad seat in the house on the Ben Franklin Parkway, with the Museum of Art as the backdrop.

Within minutes of the city’s announcement, motorists rounding Eakins Oval were tooting their horns, knowing that Stagehands and Teamsters workers were beginning to put up a stage on the steps of the Art Museum.

The technical director of the parade, from City Hall to the Museum, Steve McEntee, says the Museum will be flanked by vinyl trophy banners 40-feet high and 20-feet wide. The official Eagles’ Super Bowl logo is being strung across its broad columns.:

“We’re building a platform for the players, cheerleaders, owners and VIP’s that’s 80-feet across and 40-feet deep,” McEntee explained.

City To Throw Eagles Super Bowl Parade On Thursday

And think about that stretch from the museum, down the Parkway to City Hall.

“All the way down, continuously, we’re installing 18 jumbotron screens,” McEntee said, ” all of which are supported by high-end concert sound systems.”

Employers Deciding How To Handle Eagles Victory Parade

That should accommodate a lot of fans — and millions are expected to attend.

Among the workers on hand, Christopher mentioned he’s been a fan for years. Then, he lifted up his jacket and shirt.

“That’s my Eagles’ tattoo,” he said, “on my rib cage.”

So why did he put it there?

“I bleed green,” he  said. It might as well be painful.”

Parade organizers probably took their queues from the Phillies’ 2008 World Series experience, which ended at the sports complex in South Philly, and then compared it with how they handled the Pope’s 2015 visit, and the NFL Draft last year, both of which were in front of the Museum.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch