SUPER BOWL 52: HISTORY MADE: Eagles Defeat Patriots 41-33 To Win First Super Bowl Ever | Eagles Fans Take To Streets To Celebrate As Some Turn Rowdy | Complete Eagles Coverage | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos |      SCHOOL DELAYS ACROSS AREA  
Filed Under:eagles 2017, Local TV, Super Bowl LII

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — “If this team ever does win a Super Bowl, and God I hope I live to see it, it would be the biggest celebration in the history of sports,” Pro Football Hall Of Fame writer Ray Didinger said on 94WIP back in December of 2014.

Nick Foles Named Super Bowl MVP 

“I think it was Cris Collinsworth that said it will be the biggest sports parade in history if the Eagles win the Super Bowl,” Ed Rendell said last week. “I think it really will be.”

Eagles Win First Super Bowl Ever 

Well, the Eagles made this a reality. Soon they will head down Broad Street with fans lining the road!

Related: A History Of The Eagles In The Super Bowl And NFL Championship

 

When the Phillies won the World Series in 2008, there were hundreds of thousands of people in attendance. An Eagles Super Bowl parade is anyone’s guess.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch