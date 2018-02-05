PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — “If this team ever does win a Super Bowl, and God I hope I live to see it, it would be the biggest celebration in the history of sports,” Pro Football Hall Of Fame writer Ray Didinger said on 94WIP back in December of 2014.
Nick Foles Named Super Bowl MVP
“I think it was Cris Collinsworth that said it will be the biggest sports parade in history if the Eagles win the Super Bowl,” Ed Rendell said last week. “I think it really will be.”
Eagles Win First Super Bowl Ever
Well, the Eagles made this a reality. Soon they will head down Broad Street with fans lining the road!
When the Phillies won the World Series in 2008, there were hundreds of thousands of people in attendance. An Eagles Super Bowl parade is anyone’s guess.