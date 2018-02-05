CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — PATCO is responding to a disabled train following the Eagles’ Super Bowl victory.
PATCO tweeted early Monday morning that personnel is on-site at the Ferry Avenue Station due to a disabled westbound train.
PATCO also said they’ve received reports of people in the track area.
Catherine Smith posted several tweets from the train, saying that at least 200 people are on the stuck train.
PATCO says they have dispatched an additional train to evacuate the passengers, but are having issues with people jumping in and out of the track area.
PATCO says the train became disabled due to overcrowding as people flooded the train.