SUPER BOWL 52: HISTORY MADE: Eagles Defeat Patriots 41-33 To Win First Super Bowl Ever | Eagles Fans Take To Streets To Celebrate As Some Turn Rowdy | Eagles Parade To Take Place Thursday | Philadelphia Schools Closed ThursdayComplete Eagles Coverage | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos   
Filed Under:eagles 2017, Local TV, Nick Foles, Philadelphia Eagles, Super Bowl LII, Walt Disney World

ORLANDO (AP) — Walt Disney World is throwing a parade in honor of Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback rode atop a float at Disney’s Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida, on Monday afternoon.

Welcome Home: Eagles Fans Who Attended Super Bowl Back In Philly

The parade came a day after Foles led his team to its first Super Bowl victory with a 41-33 win over the New England Patriots.

He threw for 373 yards with three touchdown passes and caught a touchdown pass on a key second-quarter fourth down.

The Eagles Have Landed: Birds Return Back To Philadelphia Super Bowl Champions

Foles fist-bumped Mickey Mouse amid a shower of green confetti as fans cheered him on. He told the crowd, “It’s all right to yell. We’re world champs! We did it! We did it!”

(Copyright 2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch