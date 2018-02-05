New York Post Not Celebrating Eagles Win

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- The Philadelphia Eagles finally get their day and the city shines as the home of the Super Bowl Champions.
Fans flocked to the street to celebrate the sweet victory. Beating the New England Patriots with a back-up quarterback is a true underdog story.
Some called this championship team America’s new team and the new Super Bowl MVP considered retiring before this season even started.
This has all the makings of a movie and deserves attention across the country this morning. But somewhere between the winners in Philly and the losing team in New England, the New York Post cover appeared.. and it appears as though they can not bare to celebrate the sweet victory for Philly:
Eli and the Giants team had plenty of time to practice for their big Super Bowl LlII moment. That’s OK NY. It wouldn’t taste as sweet if Philly wasn’t snubbed by you. BTW…hen are you guys getting back into the NFL or maybe you can play Broadway next?