PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Super Bowl LII chatter amongst football fans, analysts, athletes, and celebrities around the Eagles victory over the Patriots unfolded on Twitter.
The conversation spiked when the Eagles won the game 41-33, along with two big plays:
The Tom Brady fumble on the sack by Brandon Graham and the Zach Ertz touchdown in the 4th quarter that gave the Eagles the lead with 2:21 left in the game.
The most-mentioned Eagles players were Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, Alshon Jeffrey, and Zach Ertz.
The most Tweeted moments of the #PepsiHalftime show were when Justin Timberlake ended his performance with “Can’t Stop The Feeling” in the stands, and when he played piano and sang “Until the End of Time” alongside a projection of Prince.
Another popular moment was Timberlake’s performance of “Suit & Tie” with a marching band.
Timberlake also saw huge gains on Spotify after his performance — but Prince’s “I Would Die 4 U” saw the biggest spike of the night, according to data released by the streaming service.