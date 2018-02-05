SUPER BOWL 52: HISTORY MADE: Eagles Defeat Patriots 41-33 To Win First Super Bowl Ever | Eagles Fans Take To Streets To Celebrate As Some Turn Rowdy | Eagles Parade To Take Place Thursday | Philadelphia Schools Closed ThursdayComplete Eagles Coverage | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos   
By Melony Roy
Filed Under:KYW Newsradio, Melony Roy, Super Bowl LII, Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Super Bowl LII chatter amongst football fans, analysts, athletes, and celebrities around the Eagles victory over the Patriots unfolded on Twitter.

The conversation spiked when the Eagles won the game 41-33, along with two big plays:

gettyimages 914346592 Most Talked About Moments On Social Media From Super Bowl LII

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The Tom Brady fumble on the sack by Brandon Graham and the Zach Ertz touchdown in the 4th quarter that gave the Eagles the lead with 2:21 left in the game.

gettyimages 914350144 Most Talked About Moments On Social Media From Super Bowl LII

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) 

The most-mentioned Eagles players were Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, Alshon Jeffrey, and Zach Ertz.

The most Tweeted moments of the #PepsiHalftime show were when Justin Timberlake ended his performance with “Can’t Stop The Feeling” in the stands, and when he played piano and sang “Until the End of Time” alongside a projection of Prince.

Another popular moment was Timberlake’s performance of  “Suit & Tie” with a marching band.

Timberlake also saw huge gains on Spotify after his performance — but Prince’s “I Would Die 4 U” saw the biggest spike of the night, according to data released by the streaming service.

