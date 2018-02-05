SUPER BOWL 52: HISTORY MADE: Eagles Defeat Patriots 41-33 To Win First Super Bowl Ever | Eagles Fans Take To Streets To Celebrate As Some Turn Rowdy | Eagles Parade To Take Place Thursday | Complete Eagles Coverage | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos   
By Andrew Porter
Filed Under:Eagles, eagles 2017, Local TV, Super Bowl LII

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jason Kelce couldn’t hold back the tears.

The 30-year-old first team all-pro center had been personally doubted and criticized, just like his team. Now, Kelce and the Eagles are Super Bowl champs and that’s all that matters.

“I’ve officially the best thing in this sport with a group of guys who mean the world to me,” Kelce said, holding back tears.

Kelce talked about a quote he got from his grandfather about persistence, a word that has defined his career.

“A lot of you guys picked us to finish dead last in the NFC East,” Kelce told the media. “The fact that we were able to overcome everything, just keep moving forward, I can’t help but be a little emotional.”

