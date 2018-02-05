SUPER BOWL 52: HISTORY MADE: Eagles Defeat Patriots 41-33 To Win First Super Bowl Ever | Eagles Fans Take To Streets To Celebrate As Some Turn Rowdy | Eagles Parade To Take Place Thursday | Philadelphia Schools Closed ThursdayComplete Eagles Coverage | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos   
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Many Eagles fans lucky enough to see the Super Bowl in person returned home on Monday.

“Unbelievable. We beat Tom Brady and the Patriots. We beat the referees. We beat all the haters,” one fan said, arriving at Philadelphia International Airport.

“It was awesome. It was just great. Everybody was happy, we’re number one, we won the Super Bowl, the confetti is coming down, everything was great,” another fan said.

The Eagles Have Landed: Birds Return Back To Philadelphia Super Bowl Champions

How about Doug Pederson and his spot-on trick play?

“He’s just a beautiful mind man. He didn’t play scared, he put the foot on the neck and just kept going hard the whole game.”

The fun continues Thursday when Philadelphia Eagles celebrate down Broad Street.

