PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Businesses in the region have a tough question to answer. Stay open during the Eagles Parade or give employees a day off?

Take a vacation day, a sick day, or ask the boss to close the office. Those are some of the options being considered by workers across the city as parade day approaches.

Paul Levy, President of the Center City District, says in an informal survey of businesses, many are preparing to stay loose, depending on what staff plans to do.

“Most people are saying they currently plan to be open with a flexible schedule, allowing some people to work from home,” Levy said. “A few have said they will close or let people go early for the parade.”

Levy says those along the parade route have a different problem. How do you stay focused on your work when a million or more people are streaming past your workplace, cheering?

“If you’re on the parade route, it’s gonna be a little hard to stay at your desk when a million people go rolling up the street cheering,” he said.

Levy says there will not be a general business holiday, because each business must decide what to do individually.

He says the victory was great for the city and its national profile.