PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We can finally die happy.

In one fell swoop, the Philadelphia Eagles erased decades of losing as they beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII on Sunday night.

The celebration will be even bigger than when the Philadelphia Phillies ended a 25-year city championship drought in 2008, with the city announcing the Super Bowl parade will be held this Thursday.

City To Throw Eagles Super Bowl Parade On Thursday

The Eagles played with a chip on their shoulder the entire season.

Before the season even started, not many people pegged this team as a playoff contender.

No one believed in this team, especially when their tops stars went down: Darren Sproles, Jordan Hicks, Jason Peters, and Carson Wentz.

Merrill Reese: ‘Eagles Fans Everywhere, This Is For You’

And then came the playoffs as the Eagles were underdogs — at home, mind you — to the Atlanta Falcons and the Minnesota Vikings. And obviously were not favored against the dynastic Patriots.

But their “next man up” motto paid dividends as Nick Foles, who contemplated retirement, came full circle, stepping in for an injured Wentz, and doing what seemed to be impossible: winning the Super Bowl for the Eagles and being named the game’s MVP.

And the best part about this – this team isn’t even close to done.

Doug Pederson has proven he’s one of the top coaches in the leagues. Howie Roseman came back from exile and put together a Super Bowl-winning team. And Carson Wentz showed he was the real deal and that he will lead this team for the next decade.

Some Celebrations Turn Rowdy As Thousands Of Eagles Fans Take To Streets Following Super Bowl Victory

Eagles fans – we are going to be on one heck of a ride. Buckle up.