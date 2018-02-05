SUPER BOWL 52: HISTORY MADE: Eagles Defeat Patriots 41-33 To Win First Super Bowl Ever | Eagles Fans Take To Streets To Celebrate As Some Turn Rowdy | Complete Eagles Coverage | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos |      SCHOOL DELAYS ACROSS AREA  
By Trang Do
Filed Under:eagles 2017, Local TV, Super Bowl LII, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Modell’s Sporting Goods locations in the Philadelphia area opened up at 5 a.m. to allow Eagles fans to snatch up their Super Bowl championship gear.

A handful of early birds arrived at the 16th and Chestnut Street store before the sun came up to buy hats, T-shirts and hoodies declaring the Eagles Super Bowl LII champs.

Eagles fan Mike Windover of Port Richmond bought a hoodie. He said the Birds winning the Super Bowl was a long-held dream come true for him and his late father, and he plans to show his pride long after the game.

“I’m going to buy one for every day of the week. I’ll get a T-shirt fit everyday of the week, a hoodie for everyday of the week,” he said. “I’m going to wear it to sleep. I feel like a kid on Christmas!”

