PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Preparations are underway for the historic Philadelphia Eagles celebratory parade set for Thursday.
The parade will begin at Lincoln Financial Field and end at the Art Museum steps. Monday evening, crews were already erecting a stage on the steps.
Right now, more than 85 percent of hotel rooms are already booked for Wednesday night, and many hotels near the parade route are already sold out.
“Some of the people who [were] staying overnight [during the game] went right to the front desk and starting booking for Wednesday evening as well,” said Scott Nassar, the managing director of the Loews Hotel Philadelphia.
Nassar says his 500 plus rooms are already booked.
Jim Cuorato, the President and CEO of the Independence Visitors Center says he’s expecting between 2 and 3 million people to attend. Many will take public transit to get to the route.
“Transit is going to be under stress but hopefully SEPTA will do a great job as they usually do in managing it,” he said.
Tuesday, city officials and SEPTA will hold press conferences releasing more details about the parade and their preparations.