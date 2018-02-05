PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — Philadelphia’s own celebrity comedian Kevin Hart provided some comic relief at the Super Bowl.
Hart, a die-hard Eagles fan, seems to have gotten his party on at Super Bowl LII.
The comedic actor was super happy that the Philadelphia Eagles pulled off a win. So happy that Hart crashed a post-game NFL Network interview with an Eagles player.
Things went left and Hart ended up dropping an F-bomb live on national TV, before escorting himself off the set.
But the “Jumanji” star received the most attention from social media after security denied his attempt to join the champion Eagles on stage for the trophy presentation.
Footage of the moment quickly went viral and fans had a laugh about it on social media, some noting the actor’s small stature as he reportedly is 5 feet 4 inches tall.
For his part, Hart explained in an Instagram video posted Monday that he was “tipsy.”
“You know when alcohol is in your system you do dumb stuff,” Hart said.
“Trying to go on stage with the trophy definitely” is one of the “stupidest things I’ve ever done but who cares? The Eagles won the Super Bowl.”
