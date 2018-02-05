SUPER BOWL 52: HISTORY MADE: Eagles Defeat Patriots 41-33 To Win First Super Bowl Ever | Eagles Fans Take To Streets To Celebrate As Some Turn Rowdy | Eagles Parade To Take Place Thursday | Philadelphia Schools Closed ThursdayComplete Eagles Coverage | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos   
Credit: Cashman & Associates

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Eagles fans filled U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday hoping to see their first Super Bowl win in franchise history.

At the 45-yard line, a Doylestown resident and devoted husband got down on one knee to re-propose to his wife of 30 years.

The proposal comes with the help of Bernie Robbins.

Over 2,000 Students In New Jersey School District Get Day Off Due To Flu Outbreak

Last week, the jeweler said the first customer who purchased a $50,000 engagement ring would receive two tickets to the Super Bowl.

eagles proposal2 Eagles Fan Re Proposes To Wife Of 30 Years At Super Bowl

Credit: Cashman & Associates

Bob Wanum, an Eagles fan, was the lucky winner.

Bob has been married to the love of his life, Teresa, for over 30 years.

After The Eagles’ Super Bowl Win, The Philly Police Scanner Was Pure Poetry

What a perfect occasion to renew their lifelong commitment.

Bernie Robbins has multiple businesses in the area, including Villanova and Newtown in Pennsylvania, and Somers Point and Marlton in New Jersey.

