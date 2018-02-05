PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Eagles fans filled U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday hoping to see their first Super Bowl win in franchise history.
At the 45-yard line, a Doylestown resident and devoted husband got down on one knee to re-propose to his wife of 30 years.
The proposal comes with the help of Bernie Robbins.
Last week, the jeweler said the first customer who purchased a $50,000 engagement ring would receive two tickets to the Super Bowl.
Bob Wanum, an Eagles fan, was the lucky winner.
Bob has been married to the love of his life, Teresa, for over 30 years.
What a perfect occasion to renew their lifelong commitment.
Bernie Robbins has multiple businesses in the area, including Villanova and Newtown in Pennsylvania, and Somers Point and Marlton in New Jersey.