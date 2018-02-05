PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This is what it’s all about.

Tyrone Taylor, a longtime Philadelphia Eagles season ticket holder, was overcome with emotion after the team landed on Monday afternoon at Atlantic Aviation in Philadelphia.

Taylor was one of hundreds of fans waiting at the airport to greet the Super Bowl champs. Before jumping on the buses to head to the NovaCare Complex, several players and team personnel came over to the fans to celebrate.

“I’ve been an Eagles fan since I was 5 years old, I’ve been a season ticket holder for over 30 years and all I wanted to do is have one championship, just one before I left this earth and it’s a dream come true,” said Taylor, as tears streamed down his face. “It’s a class organization. They came over, they shared the most beautiful moment with us and brought the city together. It’s a true blessing.”

Taylor added that he wasn’t expecting players and personnel to come over to the crowd to celebrate.

“I had no idea. I thought they were going to wave at us and hold the trophy up, but the class organization they are, they decided to walk over to the fans and share a really touching moment by passing the trophy to each player and letting us all embrace the moment. It’s just something I’ll never forget,” said Taylor.

The Eagles will be holding their Super Bowl parade on Thursday, beginning at 11 a.m.