PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Doug Pederson addressed the media today as a Super Bowl champion head coach.

“Well it really hasn’t sunk in completely yet,” Pederson said, just hours after his team defeated the Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII.

“I can remember back, even as a player, winning this game and what it felt like — what it meant. I think it’s just a little bit more special waking up today knowing that you’ve accomplished something that you set out way back in April, and really when I was hired two years ago by Mr. Lurie. This was the game that we wanted to be in, eventually play in, and win. It’s kind of surreal right now. These next few days are going to be a little bit crazy. We got a lot to do still. Just excited for the guys and we’ll remember this for the rest of our lives.”

Pederson is one of only eight coaches to win the Super Bowl in one of his first two seasons.