PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —The Philadelphia Museum of Art is closing its doors briefly as the city celebrates its first-ever Super Bowl parade on Thursday.
Ram Truck Super Bowl Ad Using MLK Speech Draws Backlash
The following statement was released about the victory parade route that ends at the steps of the Art Museum: “The Philadelphia Museum of Art shares the city’s joy and admiration for the Eagles’ spectacular performance. Go Eagles!”
Jeffrey Lurie: ‘I’m Just So Happy For Our Fans’
The Ruth and Raymond Perelman Building and the Rodin Museum will also be closed.
The closed sites will reopen at their normal times on Friday.