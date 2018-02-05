SUPER BOWL 52: HISTORY MADE: Eagles Defeat Patriots 41-33 To Win First Super Bowl Ever | Eagles Fans Take To Streets To Celebrate As Some Turn Rowdy | Eagles Parade To Take Place Thursday | Complete Eagles Coverage | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos   
Filed Under:Eagles, eagles 2017, Local TV, Super Bowl LII, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —The Philadelphia Museum of Art is closing its doors briefly as the city celebrates its first-ever Super Bowl parade on Thursday.

Ram Truck Super Bowl Ad Using MLK Speech Draws Backlash

The following statement was released about the victory parade route that ends at the steps of the Art Museum: “The Philadelphia Museum of Art shares the city’s joy and admiration for the Eagles’ spectacular performance. Go Eagles!”

Jeffrey Lurie: ‘I’m Just So Happy For Our Fans’

The Ruth and Raymond Perelman Building and the Rodin Museum will also be closed.

The closed sites will reopen at their normal times on Friday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch