WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – Police are investigating after two people have been found dead inside a home in Delaware.
On Monday, Wilmington police conducted a welfare check in the 2200 block of Lamotte Street around 1 p.m.
Police say at the scene they found a 29-year-old woman who appeared to have been shot in the head and a 43-year old man who appeared to have been shot, stabbed, and beaten.
Both victims appeared to have been deceased for a few days. At this time, the circumstances are unknown.
The identities of both victims have not been confirmed at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.