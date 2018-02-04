PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Before injuring his left knee in Week 13 against the Los Angeles Rams, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was considered a strong MVP contender. That honor, once again, went to Tom Brady.
But Wentz’s remarkable season has not gone unrecognized. The second year star out of North Dakota State has been named FedEx Air Player of the Year, beating out Brady for the award.
Wentz is more than deserving of the honor. The numbers are undeniable. He threw for nearly 3,300 yards and 33 touchdowns with just seven interceptions,. He helped lead the Eagles to a 13-3 record and the first overall seed the NFC.
Rams running back Todd Gurley earned FedEx Ground Player of the Year honors.
FedEx will donate $50,000 to the USO in each player’s name.