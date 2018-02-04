SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots Feb. 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos | Super Bowl Parking Restrictions  
Filed Under:Carson Wentz, eagles 2017

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Before injuring his left knee in Week 13 against the Los Angeles Rams, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was considered a strong MVP contender. That honor, once again, went to Tom Brady.

But Wentz’s remarkable season has not gone unrecognized. The second year star out of North Dakota State has been named FedEx Air Player of the Year, beating out Brady for the award.

Brian Dawkins, Terrell Owens Announced As Members Of 2018 Pro Football Hall Of Fame

Wentz is more than deserving of the honor. The numbers are undeniable. He threw for nearly 3,300 yards and 33 touchdowns with just seven interceptions,. He helped lead the Eagles to a 13-3 record and the first overall seed the NFC.

Rams running back Todd Gurley earned FedEx Ground Player of the Year honors.

FedEx will donate $50,000 to the USO in each player’s name.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch