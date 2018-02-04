Tina Fey is an actress, comedian, writer and producer, known for her work on the NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live (SNL), the NBC comedy series 30 Rock, and films such as Mean Girls (2004) and Baby Mama (2008). Tina Fey arrives on the red carpet for the 84th Annual Academy Awards on February 26, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Credit: JOE KLAMAR/AFP/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – SNL is taking it way back to colonial times for the ultimate Super Bowl rivalry.

SNL brought back Alum’s Tina Fey and Rachel Dratch for a Revolutionary War sketch aimed at obnoxious Super Bowl fans from Philadelphia and New England.

In the sketch, representatives from New England, led by Massachusetts native Dratch and Harvard Alum Natalie Portman, claim they are superior to the Philly representatives, which are led by Upper Darby native Fey.

“We are the Patriots of New England, and we are unstoppable!” shouts Dratch.

“Do we even know how to lose? No!” says Alex Moffat, who talks about “Captain Thomas Brady” having the “best cannon.”

“‘Dynasty.’ That’s the word you’re looking for, ‘dynasty!’” says Portman. “We’re number one, kid!”

But then enters the delegation from Philadelphia.

“Yeah, how youse doing? We crossed many wutters up the Schuylkill River to give all youse a message: Philly is mad strong… we’s ready to fight,” says Fey. “So grease up them poles ’cause Philly is going to win and one of these guys is gonna punch a police horse.”

Fey then adds, “Call us the Iggles, cuz we’re ready to fly.”

“Fly Iggles, fly,” says a Philly delegate.

Colonial leader Beck Bennett then tells Philly, “Philadelphians, you are overdue for victory, and I wish you all the best in your upcoming battle. But if you do win, please, be cool. Okay? Just because the British did not burn down your city, doesn’t mean you have to. Do we have an understanding?”

“Nope,” replies Fey.