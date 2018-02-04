SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots Feb. 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos | Super Bowl Parking Restrictions  
By Andrew Porter
Filed Under:Eagles, eagles 2017, Local TV, Super Bowl LII

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New England Patriots Brandin Cooks will not return to the game after taking a monster hit from Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins with 13:11 left in the second quarter. Cooks is out with a “head injury.”

Cooks caught a 23-yard down to the Eagles’ 40 yard line, but did not see Jenkins coming from behind him. Jenkins leveled Cooks, who was helped to the locker room.

Cooks, 24, is the Patriots’ most explosive wide receiver and their deep threat. He had 1,082 receiving yards this season for New England.

