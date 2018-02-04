PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New England Patriots Brandin Cooks will not return to the game after taking a monster hit from Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins with 13:11 left in the second quarter. Cooks is out with a “head injury.”
Cooks caught a 23-yard down to the Eagles’ 40 yard line, but did not see Jenkins coming from behind him. Jenkins leveled Cooks, who was helped to the locker room.
Related: Nick Foles Hits Alshon Jeffery For 34-Yard TD
Cooks, 24, is the Patriots’ most explosive wide receiver and their deep threat. He had 1,082 receiving yards this season for New England.
Comments
Andrew PorterMore from Andrew Porter