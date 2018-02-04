SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots Feb. 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos | Super Bowl Parking Restrictions  
By Tony Romeo
Filed Under:Pennsylvania, Philadelphia

HARRISBURG, PA (CBS) — Auditor General Eugene DePasquale is warning Pennsylvania school districts that they have a responsibility to make sure bus drivers meet state requirements to transport children.

The concern lies with school districts that use contractors to transport students. In one district, the City of Lancaster, DePasquale says as of last June, 16 percent of bus drivers failed to meet at least one state requirement. And he says five were ineligible due to criminal convictions.

“Lancaster is the most extreme. But this not only time that we have found this in school districts. School officials statewide must be extra vigilant,” DePasquale said.

DePasquale says, since 2013, his auditors found five other drivers with criminal convictions; two in Philadelphia – one for aggravated assault and another for arson — and one in Chester Upland for aggravated assault.

Fifty-eight districts in 28 counties were deficient in the process of vetting school bus drivers, something DePasquale says is the responsibility of school districts, not contractors.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch