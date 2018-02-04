SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots Feb. 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos | Super Bowl Parking Restrictions  
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — It getting more and more expensive to fill up your tank. Drivers are still seeing gas prices going up across the Philadelphia region.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in Pennsylvania was $2.88 on Sunday, which is up 4 cents from last week. Motorists were paying $2.54 for gas in the state this time last year. The average price in Philadelphia was $2.86 a gallon, an increase of 3 cents from a week ago and 34 cents from one year ago.

In New Jersey, drivers were paying $2.71 for a gallon of regular gasoline. That’s an increase of 4 cents from last week and 37 cents from this same time last year.

The national average gas price Sunday was $2.60, up 3 cents from last week and 32 cents higher than the national average from a year ago, when motorists were paying $2.28.

Analysts cite an uncharacteristically high demand for gasoline as well as oil prices that are almost $10 above the level at this time last year.

