MINNEAPOLIS (CBS) — There were many things to like, and a few things to dislike in the Eagles’ historic 41-33 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Good

Defensive end Brandon Graham’s forced fumble of Tom Brady with 2:09 left to play.

Defensive end Derek Barnett’s fumble recovery of the Brady fumble.

Quarterback Nick Foles was brilliant. He completed 28 of 43 passes for 373 yards and three touchdowns. The one pick he threw really wasn’t his fault.

Coach Doug Pederson’s brilliant play call on fourth-and-goal at the Patriots’ one-yard line with :34 left in the first half. The trick play was a direct snap to running back Corey Clement, who flipped the ball to Trey Burton, who hit a wide open Nick Foles in the end zone for a touchdown and a 22-12 halftime lead.

Clement was stupendus. His diving 22-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter gave the Eagles a 29-19 lead. His 55-yard reception on a third-and-three at the Eagles’ 37. The Clement catch-and-run brought the ball to the New England eight. Four plays later, Burtion lobbed the ball to the open Foles for a score.

Foles connecting with Alshon Jeffery for a 34-yard touchdown pass with 2:34 left in the first quarter, which gave the Eagles a 9-3 lead. It was a remarkable catch by Jeffery, reaching over former Eagle Eric Rowe to make the catch.

Foles going 8 for 11 for 102 yards and a touchdown on the Eagles’ first two drives.

Running back LeGarrette Blount’s first-quarter 36-yard run that set up the Jeffery touchdown.

Foles finding Torrey Smith on third-and-12 at the Eagles’ 47 for a 15-yard reception on the Eagles’ first drive.

Jake Elliott’s 25-yard field goal on the Eagles’ opening drive.

Safety Malcolm Jenkins taking down Brandin Cooks for no gain on the Patriots’ first play of the game.

Cornerback Jalen Mills breaking up a third-and-four play at the Eagles’ eight on New England’s first possession. The Pats had to settle for a Stephen Gostkowski 26-yard field goal with 4:20 left in the first quarter.

Jenkins devastating hit on Cooks with 12:59 left in second quarter. They didn’t show a replay on the Jumbotron after the hit. The next play, Jenkins deflected a pass from Tom Brady.

Blount’s 21-yard, second-quarter touchdown run with 8:48 left in the second quarter.

Right tackle Lane Johnson and right guard Brandon Brooks blew the Patriots off the ball in the first half.

Cornerback Ronald Darby’s defense on Patriots’ mammoth tight end Rob Gronkowski in the second quarter.

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor caught eight passes for 74 yards, and also rushed once for nine yards and a first down.

Tight end Zach Ertz’s 11-yard touchdown reception from Foles with 2:21 left to play that gave the Eagles a 38-33 lead. Earlier on that same drive, Ertz made a two-yard catch on fourth-and-one with 5:39 left to play at the Eagles’ 47 that prolonged the drive.

The Bad

Tight end Zach Ertz going offsides on the Eagles’ first drive at the New England two-yard line, setting them back to the Patriots’ seven. It may have led to the Eagles having to settle for a field goal instead of a touchdown on their first drive. Ertz had a false start again midway through the second quarter.

Foles’ second-quarter interception by Duron Harmon that was juggled by Jeffery with 5:01 left in the second quarter.

Linebacker Mychal Kendricks getting called for a hold against Gronkowski in the third quarter.

The Ugly

Kicker Jake Elliott missing the extra point after Jeffery’s 34-yard, first-quarter touchdown catch.

Defenders Rodney McLeod, Corey Graham and Mills all missing James White on his 26-yard, second-quarter touchdown run. They each had shots and missed, and it wasn’t as if White was shifty. He just bounced off the Eagles’ poor attempts at tackling him.

Mills getting nailed with a holding call on third-and-six at the New England 14. The hold gave the Patriots new life, and they wound up scoring on White’s run.

Mills earlier lost Chris Hogan for a 43-yard reception that led to the White touchdown. It wasn’t a good series for Mills.

The Eagles defense on the Patriots’ first possession in the second half. New England went 75 yards over eight plays, and the Pats had 425 yards of total offense by early in the third quarter.

McLeod’s coverage on Hogan’s 26-yard third-quarter touchdown catch.

Just when things couldn’t get worse, they did. After starting the half with a scoring drive, New England took its first lead with 9:22 left to play, when Brady engineered another long drive, which also traveled 75 yards. It marked the third-straight time the Patriots scored in the second half, and by the time that score came, the Eagles had given 570 yards of total offense.