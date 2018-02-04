PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Several celebrations turned rowdy in the streets of Philadelphia following the Eagles Super Bowl win.

Thousands of fans took to the streets of Philadelphia to celebrate the Eagles’ first ever Super Bowl championship as they defeated the Patriots in dramatic fashion, 41-33.

Fans piled into the streets across Philadelphia, from Center City to Northeast Philly, down to South Philly.

In South Philadelphia, fans started chanting “Free Bud Light” after the beer manufacturer made a bet with Lane Johnson that if the Eagles win the Super Bowl.

It’s a celebration that’s been decades in the making.

However, some fans have been getting rowdy, as a car was overturned during the celebration in Center City.

They just flipped somebody car over 😂😂😂🤔 pic.twitter.com/2r4CaE977H — webb (@WutWeTalkinBout) February 5, 2018

People were also jumping off The Ritz Carlton awning. CBS3’s Greg Argos reports that the awning ended up collapsing.

i just watched three people jump off the ritz on broad street i love this city pic.twitter.com/VD3cEbBcBt — paprika (@ejpalandro) February 5, 2018

Hearing from @GregArgosCBS3, that this awning has broke, no word on injuries @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/0qlNsm1VDI — Chantee Lans CBS 3 (@ChanteeLans) February 5, 2018

KYW Newsradio reports that six light poles were taken down around City Hall. Argos reports one person was seriously injured during the incident.

6 light poles around #CityHall, an awning off a hotel, broken bottles, crushed cans and trash all over the street – this is SUPPOSED to be the city of brotherly love. #Philly pic.twitter.com/hRWtSBEEYa — Kristen Johanson (@KristenJohanson) February 5, 2018

This is happening despite police greasing up the poles across the city.

Despite some rowdy fans, most have been in a celebratory mood across the city.

“What a wonderful game. It was so awesome,” one fan told CBS3. “They deserved it, they earned it and we wanted it for them.”

Mayor Jim Kenney said this is the day the city has “dreamed of.”

“For so many who have called themselves Eagles fans for a generation, this is the day, the game, the season, and the team we’ve dreamed of. The 2017-18 Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl Champions, and they’ve brought tremendous joy to hundreds of thousands throughout the City and region. They consistently wowed us with their dynamic play and relentless pursuit of victory. Their ‘Next Man Up’ mentality when injuries arose was inspiring to anyone who has ever faced a setback, as was their willingness to embrace the role of underdogs. They looked another storied football franchise in the eyes, and never blinked.”

He continued, “To the fans: I have long felt that our City’s professional and collegiate sports teams bring Philadelphians together, regardless of race, income, neighborhood or gender, and that was never more true than during the Eagles’ brilliant season. We know you have waited years, some for decades, for the chance to crown your Birds as champs. I urge everyone to celebrate in a way that is safe and respectful to everyone from neighbors to strangers. Go forth and celebrate, but do so in a way that will make Philadelphia shine.”

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf was at the game to soak in the victory.

“What you give is what you get back. Congratulations on your historic win, @Eagles. We are all incredibly #PAproud. #SuperBowl #FlyEaglesFly,” Wolf tweeted.

What you give is what you get back. Congratulations on your historic win, @Eagles. We are all incredibly #PAproud. #SuperBowl #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/69FqeaoBe8 — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) February 5, 2018

“The city deserved it,” said 66-year-old Lou Potel, who threw a party at his home just off Broad before joining a much bigger party outside. “It’s a great city, and now we have a Super Bowl to go along with it.”

Like so many other fans, Potel’s love for the Eagles has been passed down from generation to generation. He went to the Super Bowl with his son the last time the Eagles played in the title game in 2004, and said that watching Sunday’s championship with his son “made up for it.”

Dustin Seidman, 42, and his wife Staci, 41, decided to bring their 10-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter to the festivities on Broad Street, even as drunken fans sprayed beer and climbed trash trucks, street poles and awnings. Social media video showed the awning outside the Ritz-Carlton Hotel collapsing with more than a dozen people on it, but it was unclear if there were any injuries.

There were many other young kids on Broad Street, with parents weaving strollers between people and cars and some even holding infants in carriers. One youngster rode a scooter while wearing an Eagles helmet.

“We wouldn’t miss this,” Dustin Seidman said. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

As his son then asked to keep walking north to City Hall, he added: “Does life get any better than this?”

For Staci Seidman, the thought of her late grandfather, a die-hard Eagles fan, immediately crossed her mind when the game ended. She wasn’t alone.

Rick Campitelli, 63, who came into the city to watch the game with his son, said he wished his father-in-law could have been alive to see this moment.

“This is the greatest,” said Campitelli, wearing the jersey of Wilbert Montgomery, the former Eagles running back to whom he once sold insurance. “I was hoping they would do it before I died, and they did it.”

The scene in Boston was far more somber as fans inside the Banshee Bar had to come to terms with a rare loss for Tom Brady. Some, however, took it in stride.

“I’ve got nothing to complain about,” Boston resident Bill Crowley said. “It’s the greatest dynasty in NFL history and this loss tonight doesn’t change that.

“They’ll be back,” Conor Hobert added. “One hundred percent, they’ll be back.”

Sam Murphy, 40, actually made the trip from Boston to Philadelphia, flying in Sunday morning before planning to fly back for work Monday. The longtime Eagles fan and Boston resident joked he couldn’t be within 100 miles of his home, instead deciding to watch the game with his old University of Pennsylvania roommate Rob Ballenger, 41, at Grace Tavern, near 23rd and South Streets.

While standing in the back of the packed bar, Murphy drank Newbolds in honor of his father-in-law Ron Skubecz, who loved that beer and who once gave his children a football signed by Eagles legend Chuck Bednarik. Skubecz, a lifelong Eagles fan, died just three weeks ago, making Sunday’s championship even more emotional for Murphy.

“This is Philly at its best,” said Murphy, as he, Ballenger and hundreds of other new friends paraded down South Street to get to the party on Broad. “This team is what Philly is all about.”

