PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A local Cure Auto Super Bowl ad took shots at the New England Patriots.

Twitter Blows Up Over Peter Dinklage-Morgan Freeman Lip-Sync Rap Battle Super Bowl Ad

The ad took a swipe at Tom Brady, saying that if you cheat on your auto insurance, you get arrested, but if you cheat at football, you marry a supermodel.

Many people on Twitter took notice.

That Cure Insurance ad was funny. — Kristie Ackert (@Ackert_NYDN) February 5, 2018

The local ad that coastal elites just got for Cure Auto Insurance has stolen the advertising show. — Joe Colangelo (@Itsjoeco) February 5, 2018

wow…cure auto insurance pulling no punches in their ad #DeflateGate — Juan Carlos Molina (@jcmoli28) February 5, 2018

I WANT TO KNOW THE ADVERTISING AGENCY THAT MADE THAT “CURE AUTO INSURANCE” AD! CALLING OUT TOM BRADY FOR WHAT HE IS, A CHEATER. BOLD. I LOVE IT. — Ethan Jenkins (@Ethan_Jenkins6) February 5, 2018

So about that Cure Auto Insurance ad. Damn. 100% jugular. Guess they don't like NE too much. pic.twitter.com/afeMFPf2KC — Joseph M. Faillace (@JFaillaceNY) February 5, 2018

The only time I ever see an ad for Cure Auto is during the Super Bowl and they manage to throw more shade than an eclipse everytime. — Big Red (@two_shanezz) February 5, 2018

still haven’t caught my breath from that cure auto insurance ad — christy fox (@christyecf) February 5, 2018

I don’t own a car, but after that second ad, I might get Cure Auto Insurance anyway. #SuperBowl — Shawn Hazelett (@hazeletts) February 5, 2018