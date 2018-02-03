HAMILTON, NJ (CBS) — Two people were left critically injured after their vehicle crashed into a lake in Hamilton, New Jersey.
Around 9 a.m. Sunday morning, Bernadette Joseph, 40, was driving east bound on South Broad Street with 18-year-old Annelisa Forestin in the passenger seat.
Police report Joseph was driving near the Route 195 east exit ramp when she lost control of the vehicle, a 1998 Subaru Impreza, and struck a guard rail.
The car continued to accelerate as it drove across the median, across westbound South Broad Street, and into Gropps Lake.
Fire crews rescued Joseph and Forestin from the vehicle. They were taken to Capital Health System at Fuld in critical condition.
The crash is currently under investigation. Any witnesses are asked to contact the Hamilton Police Traffic Unit at (609)-581-4000.
Anonymous information can also be left on the Hamilton Police Crime Tip Hotline at (609)-581-4008.