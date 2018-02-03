MINNEAPOLIS (CBS/AP) — Pop star Pink is battling the flu. But the 38-year-old singer is poised not to let that keep her from her dream of singing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl.

Pink, a native of Doylestown, Bucks County and Eagles fan is slated to sing the “The Star-Spangled Banner” on Sunday at the U.S. Bank Stadium before the Birds take on the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

In a post on her Instagram, Pink said she is “trying to practice the flu away.”

Doylestown Native Pink To Sing National Anthem At Super Bowl LII

This opportunity, she said, is one she’s been waiting for since she watched her idol, Whitney Houston, perform before the big game in 1991.

Pink powered through a pre-Super Bowl concert on Friday at Nomadic Live at the Armory in Minneapolis, still hitting high notes, flying in the air and dancing onstage. She even gave a shout-out to the City of Brotherly Love during the show.

She skipped some of the words during the songs, relying on her backup singers. But she was still energetic and spirited, ending the set with her signature high-flying athleticism while singing the pounding hit, “So What.”

‘He Was Awesome’: Eagles Players Are Big Fans Of Benihana Chef In Minnesota

The mother of two told the audience she had the flu and that her children “cough into my mouth and I can’t stop them ’cause they’re so cute.”

“I’m not going to sound like (crap) all night because you guys are going to help me,” she said. “We’re going to rock the (expletive) out and have a good time.”

As she began to sing “Beautiful Trauma” — from her recent album of the same name — she quickly stopped her band and told the crowd, “I can’t do it.”

“I hate this,” she said. “I can’t do that song. I’m sorry.”

Eagles Send Fan Who Though She Missed Super Bowl 2018 Tickets To The Game

She wore a loose white top, loose white pants and red heels as she ran up and down the stage, kicking off the show with the jam “Get the Party Started.” She later sang well-known hits like “U + Ur Hand,” ”Who Knew,” ”What About Us” and “Raise Your Glass.”

Despite feeling under the weather, she was exceptional when she covered 4 Non Blondes’ “What’s Up,” a crowd favorite.

“We’re gonna wake up the entire neighborhood,” she said before singing the song.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)