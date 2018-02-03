PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — No matter how much pain, Philadelphia Eagles fans remain committed to their Birds all the same.

Haley Parks from Williamstown, New Jersey has some strong feelings about the Birds after having her teeth pulled and receiving heavy anesthesia.

“Did I miss the Super Bowl?” Parks asked, with a distraught look on her face.

He mother quickly reminded her the game was Sunday.

Parks asked if she could go. She says the team is “like my sisters,” that they better win because she wants to go to a parade, and that she’s sad for injured Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

The video went viral on Facebook and even caught the attention of the Eagles. The team responded with a pair tickets for Parks to the big game in Minnesota.

Hey Haley, we’ve got two tickets waiting for you in Minnesota.

It appears Parks will no longer have to fight tooth and nail to see the Eagles versus the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.