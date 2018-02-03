SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots Feb. 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos | Super Bowl Parking Restrictions  
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Call it revenge or call it just clean fun. A few Eagles fans in Minnesota for the Super Bowl had one specific stop they just had to make.

Joanne Stoltz, Ann Quinn and Eileen Stenel paid a visit to Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis — but it wasn’t to shop.

No. The group was on mission to find the Mary Tyler Moore statue and avenge the iconic Rocky Statue that Viking fans “disrespected” when they dressed it purple and gold before the NFC Championship Game in Philadelphia. And that’s exactly what they did when they dressed Mary Tyler Moore in Eagles green.

“We had to avenge the Rocky Statue for what the Vikings [fans] did by doing it to the Mary Tyler Moore statue.”

(credit: CBS)

And with the addition of an Eagles hat and scarf, Mary Tyler Moore was, at least briefly, a Birds fan. But the ladies insist it was done with the best of intentions.

“We love Mary Tyler Moore. But we needed to tell all of the Vikings fans that we are very sorry that they lost, but we still love them and we feel their pain.”

And despite all of it, it appears most Vikings fans will be pulling for the Eagles to upset the Patriots on Sunday.

