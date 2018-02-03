PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Super Bowl LII is still a day away, but already we may have an MVP — and it’s not a player or a coach.

“Everybody is on the mall,” said Eagle defensive end Chris Long. “I ran into Devin McCourty and a couple of [Patriots players] at Benihana last night.”

If the Mall of America is the place to be, Benihana is apparently the place to eat. And Sammy is the chef to see.

“That guy was amazing for us,” said Eagles linebacker Nigel Bradham.

There are 50 restaurants in the mall and countless chefs. But Sammy Cruz caught the Eagles attention.

“Sammy the chef was doing an excellent job, he was very creative. Sammy the Chef was the highlight. He was awesome.”

After such a glowing recommendation, CBS Philly decided to check Sammy out. The man knows how to put on a show.

“It’s something fun,” he said. “It’s the Super Bowl. I’m excited.”

An so were the Eagles.

“I definitely have to go back and take my family when they get here,” Bradham said. “Benihana is everywhere, but that one was a little special.”

“I don’t think Benihana chefs get paid enough,” Long said. “I think they should get paid like pro athletes. “They need a little more love.”

So maybe Long will donate next season’s salary to the chefs of Benihana.