PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A series of themed soirees for adults are planned at a Philadelphia museum. Guests will be able to imbibe in festivities and go behind the scenes to learn about the quirky side of science.
It’s called Door 19. That’s because you actually enter through a door on 19th Street to the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University.
“And we like to say it’s curated for the curious,” said Jane Taylor, with the museum. “What we want to do is create some curiosity around the event. Really start to provide some access to these amazing collections, provide some programming that tells some of the stories behind it all. And have a little fun at the same time, and a little food and beverage.”
The first one, just in time for Valentines Day, is called The Mating Game. It takes place on Thursday February 8. It takes a fun approach to the rituals of the animal kingdom.
Off The Hook, Boozy Botanicals and Skeletons in Our Closet are the names of the other Door 19 events taking place later in the year at the academy.
