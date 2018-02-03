SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots Feb. 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos | Super Bowl Parking Restrictions  
By John McDevitt
Filed Under:Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University, John McDevitt, KYW Newsradio

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A series of themed soirees for adults are planned at a Philadelphia museum. Guests will be able to imbibe in festivities and go behind the scenes to learn about the quirky side of science.

It’s called Door 19. That’s because you actually enter through a door on 19th Street to the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University.

“And we like to say it’s curated for the curious,” said Jane Taylor, with the museum. “What we want to do is create some curiosity around the event. Really start to provide some access to these amazing collections, provide some programming that tells some of the stories behind it all. And have a little fun at the same time, and a little food and beverage.”

The first one, just in time for Valentines Day, is called The Mating Game. It takes place on Thursday February 8. It takes a fun approach to the rituals of the animal kingdom.

Off The Hook, Boozy Botanicals and Skeletons in Our Closet are the names of the other Door 19 events taking place later in the year at the academy.

Click here for more information:

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch