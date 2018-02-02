file photo (credit: Thinkstock)
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – With Oscar season upon us, Hollywood’s 2017 holiday lineup receding in the rear-view mirror, and 2018’s splashy summer movie season still three months off, what can moviegoers look forward to – or, in some cases, dread – on the nation’s theater screens in winter and spring?
Here are the high-profile titles and stars that will be popping up on multiplex marquees, in pretty much this order, in February, March, and April:
FEBRUARY
- Helen Mirren headlines a horror drama as a haunted firearm heiress in Winchester.
- Anastasia and Christian marry in the third installment of the erotic-drama franchise, Fifty Shades Freed.
- A beloved Beatrix Potter character gets the animation treatment in Peter Rabbit.
- Clint Eastwood directs the terrorist thriller, The 15:17 to Paris.
- Chadwick Boseman portrays the comic book-inspired title character in the fantasy thriller, Black Panther.
- Prehistoric creatures roam in the animated comedy, Early Man.
- Natalie Portman stars as a biologist in the fantasy thriller, Annihilation.
- Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams co-star in the crime comedy, Game Night.
- Robert De Niro stars as the title character in the family comedy, The War With Grandpa.
MARCH
- Bruce Willis inherits the Charles Bronson role in the vigilante-thriller remake, Death Wish.
- Jennifer Lawrence stars as a ballerina who is recruited as a Russian agent in the mystery-thriller, Red Sparrow.
- Reese Witherspoon and Chris Pine co-star in the family fantasy adventure, A Wrinkle in Time.
- David Oyelowo and Charlize Theron co-star in the action dramedy, Gringo.
- Nicole Kidman, Bryan Cranston, and Kevin Hart star in the dark comedy-drama remake of The Intouchables, The Upside.
- Alicia Vikander inherits the Lara Croft role from Angelina Jolie in the fantasy thriller, Tomb Raider.
- Johnny Depp, Emily Blunt, and James McAvoy provide the lead voices in the animated comedy, Sherlock Gnomes.
- Frances McDormand, Scarlett Johansson, and Bryan Cranston lead the voice cast in the animated adventure comedy, Isle of Dogs.
- Claire Foy is committed to a mental institution in the horror thriller, Unsane.
- Steven Spielberg directs the science fiction thriller about virtual reality, Ready Player One.
APRIL
- A police dog goes undercover at a dog show in the canine family comedy, Show Dogs.
- Real-life marrieds Emily Blunt and John Krasinski co-star in the suspense thriller, A Quiet Place.
- Parents worry about their teenagers’ sexual activity in the prom-night comedy, Blockers.
- Jason Clarke portrays Ted Kennedy and Kate Mara is Mary Jo Kopechne in the set-in-1969 biodrama, Chappaquiddick.
- Anna Faris stars in the remake of the 1987 Goldie Hawn comedy, Overboard.
- Dwayne Johnson stars in the video game-inspired apes-and-monsters thriller, Rampage.
- No apes or monsters are in sight in the playful nature documentary, Dolphins.
- And then, just like that, before you know it, it’s May and the summer movie season arrives.
Comments
Bill WineBill Wine has been KYW Newsradio’s movie critic since 2001. You can also hear Bill’s “Weekend Box Office” reports Mondays on KYW Newsradio; his...More from Bill Wine