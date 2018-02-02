SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos  BREAKING: Man Who Shot Philadelphia Officer In Name Of ISIS Found Guilty
By Bill Wine
Filed Under:Movies
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – With Oscar season upon us, Hollywood’s 2017 holiday lineup receding in the rear-view mirror, and 2018’s splashy summer movie season still three months off, what can moviegoers look forward to – or, in some cases, dread – on the nation’s theater screens in winter and spring?

Here are the high-profile titles and stars that will be popping up on multiplex marquees, in pretty much this order, in February, March, and April:

FEBRUARY

  • Helen Mirren headlines a horror drama as a haunted firearm heiress in Winchester.
  • Anastasia and Christian marry in the third installment of the erotic-drama franchise, Fifty Shades Freed.
  • A beloved Beatrix Potter character gets the animation treatment in Peter Rabbit.
  • Clint Eastwood directs the terrorist thriller, The 15:17 to Paris.
  • Chadwick Boseman portrays the comic book-inspired title character in the fantasy thriller, Black Panther.
  • Prehistoric creatures roam in the animated comedy, Early Man.
  • Natalie Portman stars as a biologist in the fantasy thriller, Annihilation.
  • Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams co-star in the crime comedy, Game Night.
  • Robert De Niro stars as the title character in the family comedy, The War With Grandpa.

MARCH

  •   Bruce Willis inherits the Charles Bronson role in the vigilante-thriller remake, Death Wish.
  •   Jennifer Lawrence stars as a ballerina who is recruited as a Russian agent in the mystery-thriller, Red Sparrow.
  •   Reese Witherspoon and Chris Pine co-star in the family fantasy adventure, A Wrinkle in Time.
  •   David Oyelowo and Charlize Theron co-star in the action dramedy, Gringo.
  •    Nicole Kidman, Bryan Cranston, and Kevin Hart star in the dark comedy-drama remake of The Intouchables, The Upside.
  •   Alicia Vikander inherits the Lara Croft role from Angelina Jolie in the fantasy thriller, Tomb Raider.
  •   Johnny Depp, Emily Blunt, and James McAvoy provide the lead voices in the animated comedy,  Sherlock Gnomes.
  •   Frances McDormand, Scarlett Johansson, and Bryan Cranston lead the voice cast in the animated adventure comedy, Isle of Dogs.
  •   Claire Foy is committed to a mental institution in the horror thriller, Unsane.
  •    Steven Spielberg directs the science fiction thriller about virtual reality, Ready Player One.

APRIL

  • A police dog goes undercover at a dog show in the canine family comedy, Show Dogs.
  • Real-life marrieds Emily Blunt and John Krasinski co-star in the suspense thriller, A Quiet Place.
  • Parents worry about their teenagers’ sexual activity in the prom-night comedy, Blockers.
  • Jason Clarke portrays Ted Kennedy and Kate Mara is Mary Jo Kopechne in the set-in-1969 biodrama, Chappaquiddick.
  •  Anna Faris stars in the remake of the 1987 Goldie Hawn comedy, Overboard.
  • Dwayne Johnson stars in the video game-inspired apes-and-monsters thriller, Rampage.
  • No apes or monsters are in sight in the playful nature documentary, Dolphins.
  • And then, just like that, before you know it, it’s May and the summer movie season arrives.
