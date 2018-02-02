PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For many fans, it’s all about “repping” for their team with cool gear and we’ve seen some really fun merchandise this year.

Some fans are even throwing back to winning seasons of the past to show their team spirit.

In the heart of Center City, there’s one heartbeat when it comes to the Eagles.

So in the days leading up to the Super Bowl, fans are making sure they represent their team, too.

Questions Surround Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

A local shop that sells throwback gear says its sales are soaring just like the Birds.

“As the season progressed, it’s just been more and more and more excitement and we’re benefiting from it,” said Zaid Hamid, general manager of Mitchell & Ness Nostalgia Co., which was founded in Philadelphia in 1904.

“We bring back that 80s and 90s essence that fans remember. We’re really going for the old colors, the old logos, and the tradition of the team,” said Hamid.

That attention to detail draws in loyal fans, such as Joe Plaksen, who has already stopped in the store multiple times this week.

“The quality of the clothes is very good, very unique style to it. I like the retro feel for it as well,” said Joe Plaksen of Northern Liberties.

There’s even a very, very small section for the other team that drew in one Patriots fan.

New Jersey Health Officials Ask Super Bowl Fans To Stay Home If Sick

“New England got this, Brady bringing it home for the team, baby,” said Esterlina Fernandez.

But those rooting for the underdogs say while they will wear logos from the past, a victorious future is not far off.

“This is huge, 13 years. My whole family got together when they got to the Super Bowl 13 years ago so we’re going to have our revenge against the Patriots on Sunday,” said Plaksen.