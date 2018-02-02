SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots Feb. 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos | Super Bowl Parking Restrictions  
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man has been hospitalized after being shot multiple times on the train platform at the North Broad Station.

Police say the 22-year-old victim was shot twice in the left hand and once in the back on the SEPTA platform shortly after 5 p.m.

He was transported to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.

The Lansdale/Doylestown, Manayunk/Norristown, Fox Chase, Warminster, West Trenton and Chestnut Hill East regional rail lines are experiencing delays up to 30 minutes due to police activity at the station.

No arrests have been made.

