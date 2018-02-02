PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It has turned blustery and cold behind this morning’s departing system as high pressure builds in its wake.
A dry forecast is in store Saturday, but it will be cold day with high temps below average and only in the low/mid 30s.
We are tracking another system that will arrive on Sunday with an approaching cold front from the west. Low pressure will move along that front bringing us our next shot for some precipitation.
As of now, it looks like temperatures will be cold enough in our north and western suburbs for some snow at the onset, but everywhere else will deal with rain or a very quick change to rain heading into Sunday afternoon.
It looks like we could see around 0.5 inches of rain. If you are heading out to any Super Bowl festivities or parties across the Delaware Valley Sunday night, you will likely need the rain gear to and from your destination.