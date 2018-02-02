PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are gearing up for the Super Bowl on Sunday, announcing parking restrictions ahead of the big game.
Police say that for the Super Bowl game, there will be no parking on Broad Street, from Arch to Pine Streets and around City Hall, and also from Dickinson Street to Oregon Avenue.
The restrictions include the northbound and southbound sides, and the median strip.
The restrictions will be in effect from Sunday, Feb. 4 at 2 p.m. to Monday, Feb. 5 at 3 a.m.
Police say there will be “No Parking” signs posted along the affected routes.