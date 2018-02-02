SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos  BREAKING:  School Delays
Filed Under:Patco

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) – If you are taking the PATCO high-speed line into work Friday morning you can catch a ride for free.

PATCO riders will not be charged from 6 to 9 a.m. Friday. Delaware River Port Authority chairman Ryan Boyer says the agency knows the service interruption caused significant strain and inconvenience for customers.

Downed Electrical Pole Causes Commuter Nightmare On PATCO

The trouble began when a PATCO train carrying 24 passengers hit the pole Monday morning in Camden, New Jersey, halting service and leaving thousands of commuters scrambling to get to work. The utility pole was hit first by a freight train on an upper track, leaving a section in the PATCO train’s path.

Trains operated on a modified schedule until Thursday afternoon.

The 14-mile line serves 38,000 riders daily.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch