PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) – If you are taking the PATCO high-speed line into work Friday morning you can catch a ride for free.
PATCO riders will not be charged from 6 to 9 a.m. Friday. Delaware River Port Authority chairman Ryan Boyer says the agency knows the service interruption caused significant strain and inconvenience for customers.
Downed Electrical Pole Causes Commuter Nightmare On PATCO
The trouble began when a PATCO train carrying 24 passengers hit the pole Monday morning in Camden, New Jersey, halting service and leaving thousands of commuters scrambling to get to work. The utility pole was hit first by a freight train on an upper track, leaving a section in the PATCO train’s path.
Trains operated on a modified schedule until Thursday afternoon.
The 14-mile line serves 38,000 riders daily.
(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)