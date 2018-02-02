NEW JERSEY (CBS) — A Jersey Shore brewery has won a major national award.
Unleash 20 varieties of wild yeast on a dry belgian ale, and you create a sour blonde ale that Cape May Brewery named The Topsail, and what Beer Connoisseur has called “America’s Best Beer.”
Cape May Director of Brewing Operations Jimmy Valm says the crew was surprised, but not shocked.
“We knew it was a great beer. It was a bit of a surprise how big it got, how much other people hooked on to it,” he said.
Valm says there’s a lot going on in the Topsail.
“With sour and some more rustic flavors from the bacteria, some really nice fruity flavors in there, like light citrus fruits, maybe some apricot and peach and even a little of mango in there as well. Just really nicely well balanced,” he said.
It didn’t take long for word to spread and Topsail to sell out. But keep hope alive, beer lovers.
“I am very much pushing for us to replicate it again. It’s something that I think we could definitely do again,” said Valm.