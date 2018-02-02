PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — And the winner is Molly Schuyler with a new world record of 501 wings in 30 minutes. Schuyler set the record before the final two minute blitz, by eating 455 in the first 28 minutes. Tiger Wings and Things came in second with 396 wings.
A Philadelphia Firefighter won the “First-Responder”division!
Schuyler was the 1-2 odds on favorite to win the event, while Notorious B.O.B — last year’s winner — was 3-1. Schuyler won Wing Bowl 24 and Wing Bowl 22. Instead of competing in Wing Bowl 25, Schuyler faced off against El Wingador in a separate event.
The previous record for most wings eaten was 444 (in 30 minutes) by Patrick Bertoletti at Wing Bowl 23 in 2015.
The first and second rounds are 14 minutes each, with the top 10 eaters advancing to the second round. The final round is a speed eating two-minute blitz between the top 5 eaters.
Wing Bowl 26 took place on Friday, February 2nd at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia — two days ahead of Super Bowl LII between the Eagles and Patriots.
The event was a huge Eagles pep rally, as fans sung the Eagles’ fight song multiple times. Wrestling legend Ric Flair popped out of a Lombardi trophy and 94WIP played messages from the Eagles players throughout the show.