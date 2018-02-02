(credit: Paul Gluck)
PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Police say a man was killed trying to jump onto a moving train in Philadelphia after getting off at the wrong stop.
Authorities say the 32-year-old man fell between two train cars and was run over as the train was pulling away from the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority’s Spring Garden station at around 10:20 p.m. Thursday.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.
