PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphians heading to the Emerald Isle will soon have more travel options, as Aer Lingus prepares to launch service here.
Irish airline Aer Lingus is adding Philadelphia to the 11 North American cities it serves, with four Philadelphia flights a week starting March 25th, and daily service starting May 18.
Aer Lingus CEO Stephen Kavanagh spoke this week at a discussion sponsored by the Irish American Business Chamber and Network.
“The Irish links to Philadelphia are well-known and renowned. And so there is a strong heritage and legacy. But there’s also strong business being conducted between Pennsylvania and Dublin,” he said.
He says there are 232 Irish businesses with employees in Pennsylvania. American Airlines already flies to Dublin and city commerce director Harold Epps says the competition should push down fares.
“It’s another way to access Europe for a lower fare. So business and tourists will have options,” said Epps.
Epps says the Aer Lingus flights should add millions to the local economy.