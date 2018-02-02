PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Getting school children to eat healthy foods might not be as hard as we think.
I point to a University of Minnesota study that has found that school lunch sales don’t decline when healthier meals are served. More nutritious lunches don’t necessarily cost schools more to produce.
The conventional wisdom in the past has been, “you can’t serve healthier meals because kids won’t eat them.” The Minnesota study shot down several reports that students prefer fatty foods to healthier meals and that they obviously cost more to make.
The students will eat the food and creative school districts are finding out it doesn’t have to cost more.
Dr. Brian McDonough