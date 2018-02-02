PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thousands of Eagles fans waited in line at Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday and Friday, anxiously waiting to head to Minnesota.

Fans from Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania had their tickets ready, and their hopes held high for Sunday night.

“This time we’re doing it the right way. We’re staying in Minnesota for three days,” Eagles fan Carl Tepper told Eyewitness News.

Tepper was the only airport fan we found who witnessed an Eagles-Patriots Super Bowl in person back in 2004.

“Can we beat Brady? That was what it was like,” Tepper said when describing the 2004 game.

Tepper guarantees he’ll have the same feeling this Sunday, but he says the 2018 Eagles are much better than the 2004 Eagles.

“The Patriots are going to have to deal with that defense and they’re going to have to deal with what Foles can bring to the table,” he said.

Airport officials say they’ve seen more Eagles fans going to the game Friday compared to Thursday, but many are expected to head out Saturday morning.