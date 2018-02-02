SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos   
Filed Under:eagles 2017, Super Bowl LII, Talkers

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is punting on the question of who will win the Super Bowl.

Animals Predict Eagles Will Win Super Bowl 

The president was asked by reporters Friday if he had a prediction and took a pass.

He says: “I better not get involved.”

Trump is spending the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

#FlyEaglesFly Is The Top Super Bowl-Related Hashtag 

The New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles meet Sunday in the 2018 Super Bowl.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch