By Dan Wing
Dan Wing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As a thank you for putting them in the national spotlight over the last two weeks, Crisco gave out free cookies in Philadelphia’s Spring Garden neighborhood on Friday.

It’s not quite as sweet as an Eagles’ victory in the Super Bowl would be, but it’s pretty close.

Crisco reached out to Lauren Grant, owner of Sweet Lavender, a food truck that specializes in deserts, to set up the giveaway.

“Crisco’s out here giving out free cookies and free coffee,” said Grant.

The football shaped, rolled sugar cookies come topped off with icing.

And if that wasn’t enough to satisfy your sweet-tooth, or if you missed the giveaway, Sweet Lavender offers a variety of deserts like cupcakes, cookies, and creme brulee.

